Snappers must beware the enemy that lies within

Brad Greenshields
| 3rd Jun 2017 4:00 AM
The young, fast backline the Coffs Snappers possesses, including the skills of Adrian Nix,has become one of MNC Rugby's most potent weapons.
The young, fast backline the Coffs Snappers possesses, including the skills of Adrian Nix,has become one of MNC Rugby's most potent weapons.

SITTING pretty on top of the MNC Rugby table, the Coffs Snappers can go close to wrapping up a top two position if it overcomes an old rival today.

The Port Pirates are making the trek up the Pacific Hwy today fresh off a bye and determined to do something it derives geat pleasure from - beating Coffs on their own ground.

While the Pirates are a proud team, speaking after last week's local serby, co-coaches Brett Davis and Troy Baker saw warning signs that the young Snappers could be a greater enemy to themselves than the opposition.

The two lamented turnovers and how the SCU Marlins were able to turn them into points last week.

"There was a lot of turnover which was unfortunate but we go back to training and work on that," Baker said after the game.

The SCU Marlins are the opposite to the Pirates. They're starting to get some players back.

That will be handy in a must win clash at Kempsey today.

Both the Marlins and Cannonballs have a 1-3 win-loss record and the loser of today's match is in danger of falling behind in the chase for fourth spot.

Grafton's massive improvement goes on the line this afternoon when it hosts Hastings Valley.

The Redmen sit in second spot on the table, level on points with Hastings Valley.

MNC RUGBY
Coffs Snappers v Port Pirates
Kempsey v SCU Marlins
Grafton v Hastings Valley

Topics:  coffs snappers mnc rugby rugby union

