Snappers land the big one, holding out the Vikings
THE Coffs Harbours Snappers Rugby Union Club is celebrating a Mid North Coast Rugby Union premiership.
The mighty red and blacks downed the Hastings Valley Vikings in the first grade decider 21-14.
It was a monumental grand final win with the Coffs team taking down the dominant side of the competition on their homeground at Oxley Oval, Port Macquarie.
See the full match report in Wednesday's Advocate.
KENNARDS HIRE UPPER MID NORTH COAST GRAND FINALS
Saturday, August 11 at Oxley Oval, Port Macquarie
First Grade
Coffs Harbour 21
Hastings Valley 14
Reserve Grade
Hastings Valley 31
Grafton 20
Under 18's
Kempsey 32
Southern Cross University 5
Under 16's
Port Macquarie 11 d
Southern Cross University 8
Under 14's
Southern Cross University 24
Hastings Valley 12
Women 7's
Port Macquarie 12
Wauchope 5