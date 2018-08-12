Snappers land the big one, holding out the Vikings

The Coffs Harbour Snappers claimed the Mid North Coast Rugby first grade premiership downing the Hastings Valley Vikings 21-14.

THE Coffs Harbours Snappers Rugby Union Club is celebrating a Mid North Coast Rugby Union premiership.

The mighty red and blacks downed the Hastings Valley Vikings in the first grade decider 21-14.

It was a monumental grand final win with the Coffs team taking down the dominant side of the competition on their homeground at Oxley Oval, Port Macquarie.

See the full match report in Wednesday's Advocate.

KENNARDS HIRE UPPER MID NORTH COAST GRAND FINALS

Saturday, August 11 at Oxley Oval, Port Macquarie

First Grade

Coffs Harbour 21

Hastings Valley 14

Reserve Grade

Hastings Valley 31

Grafton 20

Under 18's

Kempsey 32

Southern Cross University 5

Under 16's

Port Macquarie 11 d

Southern Cross University 8

Under 14's

Southern Cross University 24

Hastings Valley 12

Women 7's

Port Macquarie 12

Wauchope 5