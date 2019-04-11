Menu
ATTACKING WEAPON: Snappers centre Ollie Gibbon.
Sport

Snappers hunt first 2019 scalp

Sam Flanagan
by
11th Apr 2019 5:17 PM
RUGBY UNION: The Coffs Harbour Snappers will be looking for their first win of the season today in the second round of the Mid North Coast Rugby Union competition.

The Snappers are making the trip down to Crescent Head to tackle the Kempsey Cannonballs, who are coming off a first-round bye.

Coffs Harbour went down in their opening game last Saturday against the Hastings Valley Vikings in the grand final rematch.

The defending premiers will be trying to give as much clean ball as possible to inside centre Ollie Gibbon today, who looked electric with every touch against the Vikings.

Kick-off for the Snappers v Cannonballs match is 3.15pm at Ian Walton Memorial Fields.

In the other match the Vikings host the Port Macquarie Pirates, who were also round-one winners.

The Southern Cross University Marlins have the bye.

