Snappers hold on for Ladies Day victory

HERE YOU GO: Snappers halfback Lloyd Simms-Chambers fires the ball from the ruck on Saturday. Sam Flanagan

RUGBY UNION: The Coffs Harbour Snappers have survived a game of tit-for-tat on Saturday against the Kempsey Cannonballs to remain in second place on the Mid North Coast ladder.

The Snappers led 19-7 with 25 minutes to go before the game opened up as both sides began to tire and holes started to appear in defensive lines.

Kempsey outside centre Kini Dauvucu was able to score near the posts to make it a five-point ball game, before Snappers backrower Andrew Martyn showed good speed for a big man as he pierced the line and beat the fullback to restore the Snappers' advantage.

The Cannonballs hit back almost instantly as a slick backline movement from a line-out saw fullback Corey Gale crash over to leave the score at 26-21.

Though Snappers halfback Lloyd Simms-Chambers displayed his game awareness just a few minutes later as the number nine took a quick tap 25m out and blitzed the defence to score a crucial try with 10 minutes left.

The Snappers were able to hang tough late in the game for a 33-21 bonus point win.

In reserve grade the Snappers had an easier afternoon, winning 39-5 while in women's 10s Coffs Harbour ran out 105-0 victors.

The victories came in front of a healthy crowd for Ladies Day.

In the other first grade match on Saturday Hastings Valley remained undefeated as they got the better of Port Macquarie 50-10.