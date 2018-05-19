Snappers headed back to their best

BOOST: Hooker Jack Winchester will be an important addition to the Coffs Snappers line-up this afternoon.

BOOST: Hooker Jack Winchester will be an important addition to the Coffs Snappers line-up this afternoon. Brad Greenshields

JUST because the Coffs Snappers aren't playing as well as they were at this stage of the year last season, it doesn't mean they are a spent force.

In fact far from it according to co-coach Brett Davis.

"We're a long way from where we were this time last year and we've got a lot of work to do to get back to that," Davis said.

"We intend to do that and hopefully go past where we were last year."

The Snappers are at home against Kempsey today and if recent results are anything to go by, it could be a high scoring affair. The average score in the past two matches the Cannonballs have played is 55-35.

The Snappers will be boosted by the return of talented youngsters Jack Winchester, Connor Murray and Blake Southan.

Davis said the focus would be on playing a faster brand of rugby while trying not to give up possession.

The SCU Marlins play against bottom team Wauchope but coach Dwayne Vignes isn't taking it for granted his team will record a win today.

Especially considering the fact the Marlins are on the road today.

"They (Wauchope) still haven't got a win but they're always harder whenever we play them down there," Vignes said.

"And with all the losses the closer you are at home to a win so we've got to keep our minds on the job and don't play the way they want to play, play the way we want to."