Snappers go on a scoring rampage

GET TO THE LINE: Prop Matthew Schulz streaks away from the Wauchope defence to score one of 12 tries for the Coffs Snappers in the opening round of the MNC Rugby season. Brad Greenshields

IT was pretty much one way traffic, particularly in the second half as the Coffs Snappers got their MNC Rugby season off to winning start.

The Snappers ran in 12 tries against Wauchope, nine of them in the second half when the Thunder defence tired to see the scoreline balloon out to a 76-0 schellacking.

The main beneficiary of the doominance was 18 year-old hooker Jack Winchester.

An Australian Schoolboy representative in 2017, Winchester scored a hat-trick on a day the front row had a rare day of scoring prowess as props James Bellamy and Matthew Schulz also crossed the line to score.

Snappers co-coach Troy Baker summoned some praise for the hat-trick hero who had a first grade debut to remember.

"He (Jack) is a very special talent and a great kid. It was very deserved and the club congratulates him on that too," Baker said.

Winchester was one of a half a dozen young players making the step up from last year's under-18s team to playing in MNC Rugby's top flight in 2018.

Brad Thorn, Blake Southam, Liam Doherty, Oscar Edwards and Connor Martin all contributed strongly to the lopsided result and Baker said you can expect to see plenty more of the young line-up in the short term future.

"If they're good enough we'll pick them. We're picking on attitude and effort and the young blokes are the ones that have stood up the most at training thus far and therefore deserve their spot and haven't let us down to this point," he explained.

Baker said he and co-coach Brett Davis will probably learn more about the talent they have at their disposal next week when the Snappers travel to Port Macquarie to meet the Pirates.

"We certainly didn't learn a lot this week. Wauchope travelled and I don't think they were at full strength," he said.

"But our boys stuck to their structure and we completed what we needed to complete to get over the top.

"It was a bit scrappy at times, there was a lot of lost ball and things like that which took away from the coninuity of the game but to their credit they kept working hard.

"They worked hard on their defence to keep the opposition to zero which is a great result and probably that's the big thing that we'll take away, that our defensive patterns were good."