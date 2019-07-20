Menu
MATCH WINNER: Prop James Bellamy celebrates with teammates after scoring a late try for Coffs Harbour Snappers on Saturday afternoon.
Snappers fly home late to snatch derby win

Sam Flanagan
20th Jul 2019 5:46 PM | Updated: 6:00 PM
RUGBY UNION: The Coffs Harbour Snappers have claimed bragging rights in the local derby for 2019, with the men in red and black hitting their straps late to take an impressive win.

Leading the SCU Marlins 17-15 at halftime, the Snappers soon found themselves down on the scoreboard when Marlins outside centre Jarryd Frank scored a long range try eight minutes into the second stanza.

With the Marlins holding onto a five-point lead, it was Snappers player-coach Joe de Dassel who put his team back in front, with the big man burrowing over after a series of rolling rucks.

Fifteen minutes later the Snappers scored once more following a scintillating play down the blindside to extend their lead to nine points.

With three minutes to go Coffs Harbour forward James Bellamy crossed to seal the deal in the 38-22 win.

Coffs Harbour also won reserve grade 36-0, while the Marlins claimed under-18s 17-14.

The victory means the Snappers have won two out of three games against the Marlins in 2019.

