Snappers and Marlins brace for finals footy

Coffs Harbour Snappers prop James Bellamy has a laugh with teammates after scoring.

AFTER a grinding home and away season, the fate of both the Coffs Harbour Snappers and SCU Marlins will be learned this weekend.

The Snappers are travelling down to face Hastings Valley Vikings in the major semi final Saturday afternoon, a match the Vikings are heavy favourtites for.

The Snappers were unable to get the better of the Vikings in their three meetings this year, with Hastings the runaway minor premiers of the competition.

Coach Joe de Dassel told The Coffs Coast Advocate earlier in the season it won’t be a psychological disadvantage meeting the Vikings in the finals without a previous win over them in 2019.

The match kicks off at 3.15pm at Oxley Park.

Coffs Harbour’s reserve grade team will also be in action tomorrow along with the Marlin’s under-18s side.

Sunday it’s the Marlins’ turn to take centre stage as they fight for survival in the minor semi final against Port Macquarie Pirates.

The Pirates will be backing themselves to advance thanks to the home ground advatnage, but only a brave man would write off the Marlins in 2019.

The side has lifted for every big game they’ve played this season, evidenced by their great performances in the three local derbies.

Kick off for the minor semi final is at 3.15pm Sunday at Stuart Park.

The Snappers’ under-18s team will also be in action.