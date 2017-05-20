Snappers aim to take a bite out of Vikings

IT'S a top of the table clash this afternoon at Rugby Park.

The Coffs Snappers and reigning premier Hastings Valley put their undefeated records on the line with the Snappers confident it can overcome the Vikings for the first time since 2013.

The Coffs team held on to win a dour contest against Grafton last week 17-10.

A positive of the contest to bring into this afternoon's big game is the weight of possession the Snappers enjoyed.

Turning that possession into points with better execution will be vital for Coffs.

The young halves pairing of Lloyd Simms-Chambers and Zac Cross has talent to burn and the experience scrumhalf Simms-Chambers gained being part of the victorious MNC Rugby Axemen team has helped fast track his development.

Still undefeated, the Vikings haven't been as dominant this year as in the past, but on its way to three consecutive titles. Any team that has Adam McCormack steering it around the park must be respected.