Snap up this Jetty apartment

ENJOY THE VIEW: This apartment comes with ocean views.

FLORENT & MUNDEY SELLING AGENT NICOLE STARK'S Property Pick of the Week is this jetty apartment.

Nicole, tell us about this home:

This fully renovated, beautiful and spacious two bedroom apartment in the heart of the Coffs Harbour Jetty is truly one to inspect.

The open plan lounge and dining area features timber-look flooring, air conditioning, ceiling fans and the stylish modern kitchen also includes a dishwasher.

The two bedrooms are very spacious with built in robes, there are two WCs and a single lock-up remote garage.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

Enjoy a wine on the front verandah taking in the superb ocean views over the harbour. The huge bonus of this apartment is that it also includes a fantastic alfresco dining area plus a small yard at the rear.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Those looking for the sea change property that is low maintenance, superb in design and in the highly sought after Jetty location.

COFFS HARBOUR JETTY

4/162 Edinburgh St

2 bed, 1+ bath, 1 car

PRICE: $585,000

CONTACT: Nicole Stark, Florent & Mundey Real Estate, 0418 290 153