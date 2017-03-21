Snakes plague north coast town after flood

MUCH like yourself, snakes are on the move to find somewhere dry following the heavy rains.

Coffs Harbour snake catcher Steve McEwan said he had received plenty of calls to relocate snakes that have sought shelter nears homes and even in a car.

"I got one out of a car in the marina - a brown tree snake," he said.

Steve said all snake species found on the Coffs Coast were good swimmers but did not like being wet so moved to higher grounds or sheltered areas.

He said most food sources such as small mammals followed suit.

With the rain frogs, a key food for red-bellied black snakes and tree snakes, have also become more active.

"Because there's frogs everywhere, the snakes are having a ball," Steve said.

SES crews at Bellingen also warned of increased snake activity on YouTube, and just on cue a carpet python slithered into the frame to prove the point.