Snakes are out enjoying the warmer weather

Red Bellied snakes are the most common highly venomous snake Steve encounters around the Coffs Coast.

IT'S the time of year when snakes are on the move and sightings are taking place across the coast.

Steve McEwan from Reptile World has been kept busy with phone calls from concerned residents and visitors who have stumbled across snakes on their property or while they're out and about.

"Yesterday, this brown snake was caught up at Woolgoolga at a blueberry farm after getting caught in some netting,” Steve said.

"This is the time of year to get snakes, it's warming up, everybody is in shorts and T-shirts, we're getting out and enjoying the sunshine and so are they.

Steve said this time of the year is also the mating season and male brown snakes can often be seen entangled together in a fight for the female.

"The males end up going into this combat where they twist around each other and try to knock each others head down so the dominant one then gets the girl.

"Around Coffs Harbour itself, browns are very rare. I've only picked up one in twenty years.

"The chances of there being an Eastern Brown snake in the Coffs Harbour basin or township is extremely rare. If it's a venomous snake, it's most likely going to be a Red Bellied Black snake.

"Browns are always on the outskirts of town, from about Moonee onwards, out a bit from Dorrigo and down around Nambucca,” Steve said.

Steve said the most common snake he gets called for is the non-venomous carpet python and the second being the red bellied or tree snake.

If you come across a snake in need of rescuing or relocating, visit Reptile world rescue on Facebook or call 0417 766 362.