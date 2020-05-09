Snake or spider suspected as child airlifted to hospital
A FOUR-YEAR-OLD Tenterfield boy has been rushed to the Queensland Children's Hospital suffering a suspected snake or spider bite.
The young boy was airlifted in a stable condition by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and its critical care medical team about 7pm on Friday from Tenterfield District Hospital.
He remains in a stable condition in hospital, a Queensland Health spokesman said.
The cause of the bite has not been identified, but it is thought to have been from a snake or spider.
It is understood the boy was bitten in the backyard of his home yesterday evening before being rushed to the Tenterfield District Hospital by car.
A spokesman for Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service said the chopper was dispatched to the border town from Lismore yesterday evening with a critical care team on-board.
"They got there 7pm last night and antivenom was administered," he said.
"He (the boy) perked up a little bit and was very stable on the way to Brisbane."
The rescue helicopter spokesman said the best care for a paediatric patient was a paediatric hospital.
Originally published as Snake, spider suspected as four-year old airlifted to Qld hospital