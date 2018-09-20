Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘I’ve never seen a snake this big in my life’

20th Sep 2018 5:58 PM

BURMESE tourist Sumaiya Ayatullah captured this video of a python casually slithering near a popular beach on the Sunshine Coast.

Mrs Ayatullah was at Coolum Beach with her husband and two children when she spotted the reptile crossing the footpath before heading up a tree on the beach.

 

Yep, it was a big one.

A python slithering across the footpath at Coolum Beach.
A python slithering across the footpath at Coolum Beach.

 

"I was terrified … because my kids were there playing," she said.

"I have never seen a snake this big in my life.

"The snake was huge, but beautiful."

The python climbed a nearby pandanus tree after the encounter.
The python climbed a nearby pandanus tree after the encounter.

Related Items

editors picks python snake sunshine coast

Top Stories

    Alleged paedophile appears in court via videolink

    premium_icon Alleged paedophile appears in court via videolink

    News He is facing two charges of using a carriage service to procure a person under 16 for sexual activity.

    HEALTH WARNING: Localised outbreak of deadly disease

    HEALTH WARNING: Localised outbreak of deadly disease

    News Approximately 40 cases have been detected since late April.

    Woman bitten during dog fight

    premium_icon Woman bitten during dog fight

    News A woman has been hospitalised after a dog attack this morning

    Rusty lets off steam ahead of Bunnies tilt at GF

    premium_icon Rusty lets off steam ahead of Bunnies tilt at GF

    Celebrity “To be honest, he is getting really good at it"

    Local Partners