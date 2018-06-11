Snagging kings' honours in state awards

WHEN it comes to top tasting snags, Allan Cooke owner of Big County Meats is your man.

Allan walked away from the 2018 NSW/ACT Sausage King & Best Butchers Burger Competition with five awards, including first place for Australian lamb sausages.

When asked about his secret for a sensational winning sausage Allan said, "It's a combination of good quality lamb and techniques I've picked up in years in the industry.

As well as taking home the top gong for best lamb sausage, Big Country Meats was awarded second place for their traditional Australian Beef and Traditional Australian Pork sausage and also picked up a second for Best Butchers Beef Burger

"I'd like to thank my team for their 100% support."

So what's the best way to cook an award-winning sausage?

"We always recommend cooking your sausage on a medium heat while holding a pair of tongs in one hand and a cold beer on the other".

Big Country Meats 232 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour 6652 2197