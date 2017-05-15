Smooth sailing at top of ladder

HOT SHOT: Aaron Clarke booted seven goals for Sawtell/Toormina during the Friday night game at Grafton.

SAWTELL/Toormina and the Coffs Breakers continue to stretch their lead at the top of the ladder following comprehensive wins.

The Saints rose to the big occasion of Friday night football at Grafton, overpowering the home team to have the contest well in control by the main break with an 84 point lead.

Playing just his second match of the season Aaron Clarke kicked seven goals with Jed Ellis-Cluff chiming in woth six of his own as Sawtell/Toormina ran away to win by 133 points.

It was a similar story in Port Macquarie with the Coffs Breakers in a match winning position at half time.

Port Magpies saved their best footy for the last quarter but it was too little, too late as Breakers ran out convincing winners by 55 points.

The Breakers defence was well on top and Port didn't kick its first goal of the game until the last quarter.

Chris Frangos was a key contributor from the half back line, getting great support from Luke Valdes who led the scoring up forward with four goals while Luke Symons continued his impressive season.

This week sees the second round of C.ex Group cross conference fixtures with AFL North Coast teams looking for some revenge against their Northern Rivers rivals who won three of the four clashes in the first round.

Coffs Breakers will be at home to the Tweed Coast Tigers, Sawtell host the Ballina Bombers, Port makes the long trip to Byron and Grafton head up the highway to Lismore.