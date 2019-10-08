Menu
IN FORM: Corindi Beach's Ryley Smidt in action at the Rip Curl Gromsearch at Merewether Beach.
Sport

Smoking hot Smidt in fine form at Merewether Beach

Sam Flanagan
by
8th Oct 2019 12:41 PM
CORINDI Beach's Riley Smidt is currently in fine touch on the waves with the youngster slaying the field at the NSW Rip Curl GromSearch in Newcastle.

At the time of print Smidt had stormed into the semi finals of the under-16s boys division after racking up some impressive two-wave scores in the heats and quarter finals.

Fellow local surfer Bonnie Hills has also continued her hot run of form with the Coffs Harbour Boardriders member a big chance of making the under-14s girls final.

GromSearch is one of the major proving grounds for young surfers, with former winners including Gabriel Medina, Tyler Wright, Owen Wright, Matt Wilkinson, Jordy Smith, Kolohe Andino and Sally Fitzgibbons.

The champion from each division at the Newcastle event qualifies for the Rip Curl GromSearch National Final to be held in January.

The national champion then represents Australia at the Rip Curl GromSearch International Final to be held sometime next year. 

