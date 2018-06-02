Smoking give up rate stagnates

CAMPAIGNS to kill off smoking habits have hit a brick wall in Australia.

The University of NSW School Of Public Health And Community Medicine this week announced the annual give up rate had fallen to an alarming 0.2 per cent with regions having the highest rates of smoking and smoking related illnesses.

In the local Mid North Coast Local Health District, 15.5 per cent of adults over 16 years are current smokers compared to 13.5 per cent for NSW overall.

Among school students aged 12-17 the figures show 4.9 per cent are smokers compared to the state average of 4.8 per cent.

In our region around 30 per cent of the Indigenous community are still sucking on cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Dr Adam Coltzau, President of the Rural Doctors Association of Australia, said it's time anti-smoking campaigns were targeted to rural areas.

"While rates across Australia have declined, rural Australians, particularly those in remote locations are continuing to smoke at alarming rates,” he said.

"Smoking is the single largest preventable cause of death and disease in Australia and is associated with heart disease, stoke, emphysema, asthma, bronchitis, eye disease, renal disease and cancer.

"Anti-smoking initiatives have not worked as well in the bush and it's time for targeted campaigning aimed specifically at reducing rates in our rural population to help manage this ongoing health crisis.

"While the Federal Government will be raising more than $11 billion a year from tobacco taxes there has been no national media campaign to reduce smoking since 2012 and yet again no allocation for one in the most recent Budget.”

However , Minister for Indigenous Health, Ken Wyatt, has ensured continued funding for the Tackling Indigenous Smoking (TIS) program.

Galambila Aboriginal Health Service currently runs TIS projects in Coffs Harbour, Bellingen, Nambucca, Macleay and Port Macquarie-Hastings local government areas.

The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics report on Indigenous smoking shows significant declines in overall rates with an average 2.1 percent annual drop since targeted interventions began in 2008.