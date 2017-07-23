Smoke in the air for hazard reduction burns

MONDAY'S weather is expected to be a beautiful sunny day but it might not be clear skies north of Coffs Harbour with a pair of hazard reduction burns planned.

In preparation for the summer fire season, the Rural Fire Service will be conducting two burns on Monday, one at Red Rock and the other at Korora.

The Red Rock hazard reduction burn will be conducted at Red Rock Rd, south of Yuraygir National Park while bushland north of Old Coast Rd at Korora will be targetted.

If there is a hazard reduction burn being conducted near you, the following steps are advised: