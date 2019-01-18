Smoke haze blows south from bushfires

An aircraft monitors a fire burning near Inverell yesterday. There's a high fire danger today across much of Northern NSW.

FIREFIGHTERS will this morning conduct aerial surveillance of a number of fires burning north of Coffs Harbour.

A bushfire is being monitored in the Sherwood Creek Forest.

A fire was also reported along Waihou Forest Rd, near Glenreagh at 10pm last night.

That fire is being monitored and contained by Rural Fire Service crews.

Further north and another bushfire is being controlled at Gulf Creek at Newton Boyd on the Blacksmith Shop Rd at Dalmorton.

So far that fire has burned out 37 hectares of bush.

Total fire bans are in place today across the state in a number of regions including the Upper Hunter.

A very high fire danger remains in place in our region with much of the Coffs Coast yet to record rainfall in 2019.