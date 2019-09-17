Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TROUBLE: Queensland Police Service issue fines and charges.
TROUBLE: Queensland Police Service issue fines and charges.
News

Smoke, guns and drugs, a week in this regional town

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
17th Sep 2019 2:47 PM | Updated: 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE, drugs, weapons and unregistered vehicles kept Blackwater police busy last week as they issued fines and charges to people breaking the law.

On September 9, police fined a 42-year-old for driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle on Blain St Blackwater.

Two hours later, police executed a warrant on a Wattle St home and found a man in possession of unlawful weapons, dangerous drugs and utensils.

The 33-year-old will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on September 27.

Two days later police were called to a suspicious fire at Cedar Street Blackwater.

Police are appealing for information about the fire as investigations continue.

More Stories

drugs police weapons
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    A glimpse into Coffs’ largest luxury development

    premium_icon A glimpse into Coffs’ largest luxury development

    News A call for tenders is just days away on this $150-million aged care development and local tradies are set to benefit.

    'Cult' leader issues 'unreserved' apology to blogger

    premium_icon 'Cult' leader issues 'unreserved' apology to blogger

    Crime UM leader brought a defamation case against a blogger in 2015

    What’s next for petition now it’s been tabled in parliament?

    premium_icon What’s next for petition now it’s been tabled in parliament?

    News Now the petition has been tabled in parliament, what happens next ?

    Staff, students to walkout in global climate strike

    premium_icon Staff, students to walkout in global climate strike

    News Local businesses have thrown their support behind the event.