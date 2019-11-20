Menu
Smoke is causing chaos across Coffs Harbour. Photo by Trevor Veale
News

Smoke continues to cause havoc at Coffs airport

Janine Watson
20th Nov 2019 9:36 AM
FLIGHTS have once again been delayed and turned back from Coffs Harbour Airport this morning as thick smoke blankets the region.

For almost two months thick smoke from bushfires and hazard reduction has impacted the region - prompting health alerts and impacting commuters.

RELATED: Doctors angry at lack of action on climate change

The Qantas flight from Sydney due to touch down in Coffs Harbour this morning at 8.25am was cancelled and it's understood the Tiger Flight from Melbourne due to arrive at 8.55am has been turned around.

 

Some people have started wearing face masks to protect from the harmful impacts of the smoke. Photo by Trevor Veale
The next Qantas flight from Sydney, due to arrive at 10.30am from Sydney has also been delayed.

There are also reports that hire car companies are struggling to meet the demand as flight commuters look for alternative options out of town.

 

Check for regular updates on the airlines' websites:

https://www.qantas.com/au/en/travel-info/flight-status.html

https://flightstatus.virginaustralia.com/flightNumber

https://flightstatus.tigerair.com.au/

