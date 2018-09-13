Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOUSE FIRE: Firefighters spent many hours during the night extinguishing the blaze.
HOUSE FIRE: Firefighters spent many hours during the night extinguishing the blaze. Mike Knott
News

Smoke alarm, barking dogs save a life

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
13th Sep 2018 8:02 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM

A HOUSE has been destroyed by fire this morning, with barking dogs and a working smoke alarm being crediting for saving a man's life.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a fire in a Rubyanna home at 1.30am.

A Bundaberg Fire and Rescue spokesman said the sole occupant of the house had evacuated after he was alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm and barking dogs.

The spokesman said the fire took many hours to put out and the house had suffered extensive damage from the blaze.

Scenes of Crime are investigating to determine if the cause of the fire is suspicious, a Bundaberg Police spokesman confirmed.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

Related Items

bundaberg emergency fire house fire smoke alarm
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    No retrial granted in Bowraville murders

    premium_icon No retrial granted in Bowraville murders

    News THE NSW government has lost its bid to have a man go to trial over the murders of three Aboriginal children in Bowraville nearly 30 years ago.

    • 13th Sep 2018 9:45 AM
    Record profit posted, as legal action filed against ex CEO

    premium_icon Record profit posted, as legal action filed against ex CEO

    News Credit union files counter claim against former CEO Lyndon Kingston.

    • 13th Sep 2018 9:30 AM
    It's time to ask R U OK?

    It's time to ask R U OK?

    News Community support shining through for RUOK day.

    Together anything is possible

    premium_icon Together anything is possible

    News This couple prove love and resilience can change everything

    Local Partners