Smith's 'absolutely outrageous' absurdity

Steve Smith of Australia plays a shot during the second Twenty20 match between Australia and Pakistan at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on November 5, 2019. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE

Steve Smith has done it yet again as the superstar scored an incredible 80 off 51 balls to guide Australia to Pakistan's modest total of 6/150 with nine balls still remaining.

It's Australia's longest undefeated streak in Twenty20 cricket since Michael Clarke's early days as captain with the seven wicket win.

The Aussies have not been beaten in any of their last six T20 matches, with their last loss coming almost a year ago against India at the SCG.

Since then they have beaten India twice on home soil, clean swept Sri Lanka 3-0 last month and been unlucky to be washed out against Pakistan on Sunday and the win marked the first time they have gone seven matches without a loss since 2010.

Smith was spectacular, sealing the man of the match award with some audacious shots which Fox Cricket commentator Brett Lee called "astronomical" and "off the planet".

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, the number one batsman in T20 cricket, praised Smith's performance.

"Yes we are disappointed but Steve Smith took the match away, he played a magnificent innings," Azam said through a translator.

Smith said it was probably a "170 wicket" and praised the bowlers.

It was also his highest score since his T20I captaincy debut, when he scored 90 against England in Cardiff in August 2015.

But social media went nuts as one of the great cricketing talents of this generation put on another masterclass for the Canberran fans.

Can we just go back and revisit that cover drive off one knee from Smith in the 17th over, with his weight going backwards... absolutely outrageous. & then every other shot thereafter #AUSvPAK — Corbin Middlemas (@CorbinMiddlemas) November 5, 2019

(This was the shot.)

The first match was a no result because of rain with Australia in charge. The third and final match of the series will be at Perth on Friday. Pakistan won the toss and owed its total to a career-best 64 not out by No. 6 batsman Iftikhar Ahmed.

Captain Babar Azam, the world's top ranked T20 batsman, was run out after hitting 50 off 38 balls but it was Ahmed's late charge against seamer Kane Richardson which made Pakistan total's competitive.

- with wires

Smith in all formats since his international return:



20 inns | 3x100s | 9x50s | 1299 runs | 72.16 ave#AUSvPAK — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) November 5, 2019

Remember not that long ago there was a train of thought that Steve Smith wasn't suited to the T20 game?



What the hell were we thinking?!?#AUSvPAK — Brett McKay (@BMcSport) November 5, 2019