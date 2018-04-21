Menu
REP DUTY: South Grafton Rebels fullback Izack Smidt has been included in the Group 2 U-23 Gladiators side.
Rugby League

Smidt gets late call-up for Gladiators

21st Apr 2018 8:00 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels fullback Izack Smidt has been a late call-up into the Group 2 Under-23 representative side for its clash with Group 3 today.

Smidt was called into the side to line up on the wing after the withdrawal of Grafton Ghosts pair Mitch Gorman and Dylan Collett who have been sidelined with injury.

Fellow Ghosts young gun Daniel Lavender has been named in the Gladiators back-row to start the clash while former Rebels junior, now Sawtell Panthers first grade star, Austin Cooper will come off the bench in 14.

Rebels' latest league tag star Shellie Long has been forced to withdraw from the Group 2 league tag side, but captain-coach Heidi Dalton will line up at dummy-half.

It is an almost all-Clarence spine for the league tag side as Ghosts duo Mekeely Heron and Elle Moss have been selected to partner in the halves.

The games will be played at Wingham Sports Ground.

