Smelly bins can end a friendship

BIN OVERLADEN: For peace in the neighbourhood check that collection date and get the bin on the street by 6am. Trevor Veale

NOTHING surer you'll fall out with the neighbours if your garbage bin is overflowing and stinking to high heaven.

Forget about winning a popularity contest if the scent of prawn heads drifts up and down the street for a fortnight, simply because you messed up getting your rubbish bin to the kerb in time to catch the collection truck.

Each week Coffs Waste Services carry away sins in bins from over 40,000 homes and businesses across the region, in partnership with Coffs Harbour City and Nambucca and Bellingen Shire Councils.

Unfortunately, some residents are putting out their bins too late and missing out on pick-ups.

A new waste services contract has commenced and Coffs Coast Waste Services education officer, Liz Purves, said 6am is the magic moment.

All bins must be placed kerbside by that hour on their regular collection day.

"While bin collection days don't change, the time of collection might,” Liz said.

"Our collection vehicles start their routes from a different spot each week, so it's always best to put your bins out the night before your collection day to ensure they are emptied.

"Your street may be serviced at any time from 6am on your scheduled collection day.”

To find out when your garbage, recyclables and organics bins are next due for collection, download the free MyBin app or call the Coffs Coast Waste Services hotline on 1800 265 495.