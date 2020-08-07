Smart and Walters turn on the style at Park Beach

Angourie's Harley Walters on day one of the Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles pres. by Ocean and Earth. Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW.

Angourie's Harley Walters on day one of the Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles pres. by Ocean and Earth. Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW.

SAWTELL surfer Rosie Smart has claimed a round one victory to cap off a top day for North Coast competitors.

Angourie's Harley Walters, Coffs Harbour's Belle Morrison and Smart all aced their first round at the Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles yesterday.

It was an action-packed day as the Under-16s division kicked off the comp in playful two-foot surf.

Smart flew the flag for the local surfers, finishing her first round Under-16 Girls heat with a solid 15.93 two-wave heat total.

The local competitor showed her extensive knowledge of Coffs Harbour beachbreaks to gain the score and ensure she claimed the opening round victory.

Sawtell's Rosie Smart on day one of the Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles pres. by Ocean and Earth. Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW.

Quincy Symonds (Tweed Heads), Tyla Hurst (Port Kembla), Niamh Sharpe (Lennox Head), Zahlia Short (Austinmer), Natalie Fensom (Newcastle), Bella Morrison (Coffs Harbour) and Bonnie Coulter (Warriewood) all followed Smart's lead and were able to claim Under-16 Girls round one victories, ensuring they skipped the repechage rounds.

Following a similar path to his older brother Dakoda, Harley Walters (Angourie) blew up in his opening Under-16 Boys heat, nailing a wild array of backside snaps and forehand tube rides.

Walters set an early pace in the heat, posting an excellent 8.33 wave score that allowed him to gain the upper hand in the heat and ultimately take the win.

Kyan Falvey (Cabarita) posted the highest two-wave heat total of the event thus far, notching up a gigantic 16.47 two-wave heat total. The talented north coast surfer posted an excellent 8.17 and an 8.30 to amass the previously mentioned total and earn his spot straight into the third round.

The event will see some of NSW's best junior surfers competing for a coveted state title which runs until the August 12.

Unlike previous years, where all qualifiers for the Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles were determined by eight individual regional titles, the 2020 event will invite all junior competitors to enter in their respective age divisions.

The last two days of the event will comprise of the NSW School Surfing Titles.

Competitors will be vying for an NSW Junior Title and in turn, earn their position into the upcoming 2020 Australian Junior Surfing Titles, which will take place in Queensland at the end of the year.