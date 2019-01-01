'Small' number of NYE arrests made: police

BIG BANG: Police were out in full force at the New Year's Eve celebrations overnight.

Jasmine Minhas

THOUSANDS of New Year's Eve revellers who turned up to the Jetty Foreshore to see the annual fireworks display proved to be a relatively well-behaved crowd, with a minimal number of arrests made, according to police.

Acting District Inspector Graham Hibbs said there was a massive police presence on the night, with Traffic and Highway Patrol, operation support group officers and detectives all on scene.

He said a man was arrested on Harbour Dr in relation to an assault, and was charged with offensive language, resisting arrest and assaulting police.

In another incident, a man was allegedly "attacked and robbed by three males of African descent” on Park Avenue Lane in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"Apart from those incidents it was a pretty good night,” Insp Hibbs said.

"There were only a small number of arrests considering the operation we were preparing for.”

This year, the fireworks display ended with applause from the crowd - a more positive response following some controversy of the display last year.

Last year many left the foreshore disappointed with the arguably more underwhelming display following a change from a local operator to Brisbane-based operator.

There was an inevitable gridlock as crowds left the area and some revellers said they waited more than an hour to leave to foreshore.