'Small' number of NYE arrests made: police
THOUSANDS of New Year's Eve revellers who turned up to the Jetty Foreshore to see the annual fireworks display proved to be a relatively well-behaved crowd, with a minimal number of arrests made, according to police.
Acting District Inspector Graham Hibbs said there was a massive police presence on the night, with Traffic and Highway Patrol, operation support group officers and detectives all on scene.
He said a man was arrested on Harbour Dr in relation to an assault, and was charged with offensive language, resisting arrest and assaulting police.
In another incident, a man was allegedly "attacked and robbed by three males of African descent” on Park Avenue Lane in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
"Apart from those incidents it was a pretty good night,” Insp Hibbs said.
"There were only a small number of arrests considering the operation we were preparing for.”
This year, the fireworks display ended with applause from the crowd - a more positive response following some controversy of the display last year.
Last year many left the foreshore disappointed with the arguably more underwhelming display following a change from a local operator to Brisbane-based operator.
There was an inevitable gridlock as crowds left the area and some revellers said they waited more than an hour to leave to foreshore.