Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Earthquake rocks Alice Springs

by NATASHA EMECK
3rd Jul 2019 8:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS in Alice Springs were woken up by earthquake that hit the town this morning.

The 1.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Alice Springs airport at about 5.10am according to Geoscience Australia.

A 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit in Alice Springs this morning. Picture: Geoscience Australia
A 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit in Alice Springs this morning. Picture: Geoscience Australia

More Stories

alice springs earthquake nt

Top Stories

    Union warns of 'hunger games' style job cuts

    premium_icon Union warns of 'hunger games' style job cuts

    News The union understands North Coast workers have been given less than a week to respond to the plan.

    • 3rd Jul 2019 9:28 AM
    WANTED: Man rammed police vehicle in stolen car

    premium_icon WANTED: Man rammed police vehicle in stolen car

    News Police officer suffered minor injuries

    Coffs icons captured in short film

    premium_icon Coffs icons captured in short film

    News You may have seen the film crew hard at work across the Coffs Coast.