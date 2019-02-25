Small businesses fear impact of Royal Commission

MONEY MATTERS: Mortgage brokers have held a roundtable discussion on the impacts to small business of the Banking Royal Commission.

INDEPENDENT candidate for Cowper, Rob Oakeshott, says small business mortgage brokering firms on the Coffs Coast are set to wear fallout from the Banking Royal Commission.

Mr Oakeshott made the comments after a roundtable discussion with local mortgage brokers about the future of the industry in the area.

There is concern across the financial industry, as to what changes there could be to mortgage broker's commissions as the recommendations of the Hayne Royal Commission are rolled out.

"Our region has around 40 mortgage broking businesses providing valuable competition for customers,” Mr Oakeshott said.

"They are small businesses that are growing and employing people.

"Each currently has between two and 10 staff.

"I know many people who have used local mortgage brokers to access finance. It's a worthwhile service for customers needing advice on their options and what is in their best interest.”

Mr Oakeshott said of the 76 recommendations in the Banking Royal Commission, the four that target mortgage broking "make the least sense”.

"These local small businesses have an obligation to show their customers all options and all costs involved in any offer. And that includes their own fees.”

"So long as all information is fully disclosed to the customer regarding their borrowing capacity and the basic principle of 'buyer beware' applied, then this is a legitimate service for our local markets.”

Mr Oakeshott believed mortgage broking had not been a driver of the problems in the banking sector that led to the Royal Commission.

"If anything they are part of the solution in providing healthy competition in the market.”

"Also many people like having an old-fashioned, face-to-face relationship with their lender of choice, and this shouldn't be lightly discarded.

"Regional Australia is being pushed more and more to go online for banking and finance, and that works for some. But others are struggling, especially given that the technological infrastructure has not been properly built.

"My goal and my role is to ensure good customer outcomes in the lending market, to stand up for regional small business and to promote competition principles in the marketplace.

"I want to ensure our local economy can and will thrive, even if there are some dark clouds on the horizon for national and global economies.”