Small business praises draft town plan

DESPITE the initial controversy, Woolgoolga's business community has welcomed the Draft Woolgoolga Town Masterplan following community and business consultations.

According to the community and business surveys taken last week, the Draft Woolgoolga Town Masterplan will increase tourism, enhance the village atmosphere and create more space for recreation.

Following the community and business consultation sessions as submissions closed last week, both the Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Beaches Residents Association have come out in support of the plan.

"Both organisations have been working collaboratively to ensure the plan will benefit both quality of life for residents in the area, as well as provide for business growth and development into the future," Chamber President Cherie Topfer said.

"Working closely together has ensured all voices are heard and following the consultation evenings we feel the plan had, for the majority, some great support."

Ms Topfer explained that during the business consultation event last week, there was an overwhelming majority in support of major parts of the plan including the beautification of Beach Street and opening up more recreation areas to increase foot traffic to the area.

There was also major support for the proposed height restrictions to be downgraded from five stories to three.

The findings also supported a poll taken on the Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches - What's Happening Facebook page. In the poll, 187 people voted in support of the plan as-is or with some minor changes, compared to just 32 who voted against.

"There are definitely some things we'd like to see happen around the plan and we are aware a lot of the community feedback has been regarding parking. We understand a comprehensive study will be done on parking and we also fully support that," said Ms Topfer.

"What's important here is that Woolgoolga will retain its beachside, village atmosphere we all love but also provide for future development so we can ensure the longevity of the town and our tourism market that supports so many local businesses and families."