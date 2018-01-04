Menu
Small business exporters find strong revenue growth

SHIPPED OFFSHORE: Australia's small business sector is showing strong growth in overseas exports.

EXPORTERS can look forward to strong growth in the small business sector in 2018.

Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman, Kate Carnell, said in agriculture and wholesaling, two thirds of businesses believe the outlook is better than the previous two years.　

China, the United States and United Kingdom have been identified as markets where strong revenue growth will occur according to the Export Credit Agency (Efic).　

"Nearly 88 per cent of Australian exporters are small to medium-sized enterprises,” Ms Carnell said.

"Potential exporters need to know there is support available from Austrade and Efic to research their markets, make connections and obtain finance.

"Over the past three years, Efic has worked with more than 262 small businesses and provided more than $350 million in financial support.

"Efic operates on a commercial basis and partners with banks and it's a model I believe should also be looked at for small business finance more broadly.”

Ms Carnell's comments support those made by Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, who said export commodities originating from the Mid North Coast continue to find ready overseas markets particularly in China.　

Coffs Coast Advocate
