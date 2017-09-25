Small business, economy's engine room

APPROXIMATELY 95% of employers are considered to be a small business (less than 20 employees), including micro businesses (less than five employees).

Micro & small businesses make a significant contribution to the total value of industry output. Small businesses are spread out over all industries.

In the Coffs Harbour region 'health care and social assistance' is the industry with the most employees, followed by retail, accommodation, construction and education & training.

The number of micro businesses has increased over the past years.

Reasons for that include increase of population, development of technology, business restructuring and specialisation of services.

It is important to support micro businesses to start and continue in business.

Choosing to become your own boss is an exciting journey.

Some people start when still in a job, other people commence while being unemployed.

There are many benefits of owning your own business, including independence, have flexibility of work, benefits go directly to you, spend time on something you are passionate about, opportunity to develop new/innovative products or services.

There are professional local organisations and businesses that can inform, direct or link micro businesses and people who consider starting their own business.

There are also many (free) checklists, step-by-step guides and templates available online.

A good preparation, passion/commitment and hard work are key to success in business! Being the responsible person, a small business owner has to cover many topics, such as business insurance, business structure, legal/licensing requirements, staff and finances.

Over the last few years it has become one of the most critical factors to run a business: reliable and fast internet connection.

With the NBN broadband, Coffs Harbour scores as one of the best in the country, which makes the Coffs Coast a great place to start and run a business that can operate far beyond our region.

This facility is not only crucial for web-based, IT and high tech companies. Technology, e-commerce and digital media have become integral part of many business and organisations in most industries.

What business or organisation doesn't want to maximise contact with potential customers and opportunities to sell products and services? In order to get the most business out of how we communicate (24/7, mobile, online), many businesses and organisations are setting up a web or social marketing strategy.

