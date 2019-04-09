Small business and local roads central to Nats tour

AN historic budget boost for small businesses and more cash for local councils to fix local roads headlined a visit to Coffs Harbour from Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals' Leader Michael McCormack this week.

Mr McCormack toured the region with Cowper Nationals' candidate Pat Conaghan.

"Last week's Budget was focused on three things - roads, regional Australia and small business," Mr Conaghan said.

"The popular instant asset write-off, which allows small businesses to purchase equipment and write it off immediately against its tax, has been increased to $30,000 and is available to even more small businesses.

"That means more small businesses can buy the equipment they need, spend more money locally and keep more money flowing around the local Cowper economy.

"And that means more jobs."

Mr Conaghan said the visit to Eagle Australasia at Coffs Harbour showed the types of businesses this extra support can help to grow.

"Eagle Australasia is a great corporate decentralisation story - it came to the Coffs Coast for the lifestyle, started to grow and create jobs," Mr Conaghan said.

"That's exactly what lower taxes and support such as the bigger and better instant asset write-off encourages - more jobs on the coast thanks to small business.

"By supporting small business, we are complementing the 50 new maritime jobs, which are coming thanks to the decentralisation of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

"We are also complementing the local jobs we have created through the work on the Pacific Highway.

"And we are complementing the thousands of people in small business, tourism and agriculture who make this region such a great place to live, work and raise a family."

Mr Conaghan said The Nationals would continue to support local retirees and older Australians.

"We are continuing to make sure there is dedicated funding for aged care beds in the regions so locals can get the support they need closer to home," Mr Conaghan said.

"With Labor confirming its new retiree tax, locals can be assured only The Nationals in Government will protect their savings from Labor's tax grab."

Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals' Leader Michael McCormack said the Budget also included a cash boost for local councils to improve local roads.

"No matter where you live, The Nationals in Government are investing to get you home sooner and safer," Mr McCormack said.

"That's why every local council will get 25 per cent more to fix local roads.

"In Coffs Harbour, that's an additional $1.38 million for council to use to fix the local roads it deems a priority.

"Councils around the Cowper electorate will share in more than $5.7 million for local roads.

"The Budget also backed in the $971 million from the Federal Liberals and Nationals to build the Coffs Harbour Bypass.

"This is all real money in the Budget - and that's something only a Nationals' voice in Government can deliver."