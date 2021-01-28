SLUG HUNT: Enter the colourful world of the nudibranch

A Janolus nudibranch. Enter the wonderful world of nudibranches in the third annual Coffs Coast Sea Slug Census which is held in conjunction with SURG, the Solitary Island Underwater Research Group Inc. Photo: Steve Smith

A Janolus nudibranch. Enter the wonderful world of nudibranches in the third annual Coffs Coast Sea Slug Census which is held in conjunction with SURG, the Solitary Island Underwater Research Group Inc. Photo: Steve Smith

If you’ve never seen a nudibranch, you really are missing out. Close your eyes and imagine the animal you get when you combine a sea slug with a fireworks display.

This weekend, Southern Cross University Professor Steve Smith is anticipating divers and rock pool ramblers will discover a record number of nudibranch species at this year’s Coffs Coast Sea Slug Census.

Not traditionally picked as a person’s favourite animal, the humble sea slug is the common name for molluscs with reduced or absent shells which includes the rainbow warrior of the sea – the nudibranch.

There are thousands of species across the world and while they resemble terrestrial slugs in form and size, nudibranchs are much more flamboyant and dazzling in colour, shape and behaviour.

Bizarre enough for you? A Gold-spotted nudibranch. Photo: Steve Smith

Over its seven-year history along the east coast, the Sea Slug Census has involved 2035 participants who have recorded 627 species, with 232 of those only having been photographed once and 263 listed as ‘undescribed’ species, meaning they do not yet have a species name.

“We’ve got strong registration numbers and if we get the right conditions this weekend I’m confident we can find more nudibranch species than in any other census,” said Professor Smith.

“We know the species are out there. The abundance of sheltered rock pools along the Coffs coastline combined with the underwater habitat diversity around the Solitary Islands provide a fantastic combination of suitable conditions for a large range of species.”

The highest number of species found in any single census is 138 at Nelson Bay in December 2015.

On the eighth day God took LSD and created the nudibranch.

Professor Smith created the first Sea Slug Census in 2013 at Nelson Bay with the support of the local diving group and since then the event has expanded to sites from Gold Coast to Melbourne and offshore at Lord Howe Island.

“Participants simply find and photograph as many species of sea slug as possible and note the location. It’s a citizen science program that offers fun, adventure and opportunities to learn about our remarkable marine biodiversity,” Professor Smith said.

“Engagement with the public has been incredibly important in documenting undescribed species, as well as tracking changing distribution patterns along Australia’s east coast.

Don’t ever let anyone trash talk sea slugs again. Photo: Tim Simond.

2021 Coffs Coast Sea Slug Census is held in conjunction with the Solitary Island Underwater Research Group Inc and runs from Friday January 29 to Sunday 31.

The area surveyed includes the entire Solitary Islands Marine Park as well as coastal waters to Brooms Head in the north and Sawtell in the south.

For more information and to register, go to www.scu.edu.au/engage/events/sea-slug-census-at-coffs-coast.php