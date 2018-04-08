Slow start but millions of containers now recycled

RECYCLING HERO: Sawtell Hotel's Terry Costello about to feed his Return and Earn bin.

RECYCLING HERO: Sawtell Hotel's Terry Costello about to feed his Return and Earn bin. Rachel Vercoe

THE original roll out may have been traumatic but there's no arguing the fact the NSW Return And Earn scheme is building up a head of steam.

More than 150 million drink containers have now earned refunds with NSW Environment Protection Authority acting chair Anissa Levy thanking those already participating.

"Whether you regularly return or are joining in for the first time you can exchange your eligible drink containers by visiting a collection point," she said.

"You may claim either your 10 cent voucher or a PayPal e-payment refund from a reverse vending machine, or a cash refund from an over the counter site.

"More than 150 million containers returned in the first three months is a great result.

"We expect this momentum to continue as more collection points are rolled out and people get into the habit of exchanging their containers."

There are now more than 500 collection points across NSW and people are encouraged to act responsibly when returning containers.

"Please keep the area clean and take away any bags or boxes used to transport containers as well as ineligible containers not accepted for the refund which should be placed in kerbside recycling.

"Sundays are the busiest day so where possible people should try to return their containers during the week.

"Containers don't need to be pristine but they should be empty, uncrushed, unbroken and have the original label attached."