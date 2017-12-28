Slow night in Newport to Coffs yacht race

AS the sun rose over the east coast the leading yachts in the Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast yacht race have rounded Seal Rocks and are headed toward Forster.

About Time is in the lead for line honours but the Julian Farren-Priced owned and skippered Cookson 50 has a chasing pack nipping at her stern.

Swish is three and a half nautical miles behind the leader with Anger Management and Shakti not much further behind.

The fleet will be facing a tacking race up the coast later this afternoon as the wind changes to a north-easterly.