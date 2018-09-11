Slow down laws blamed for accident

Letters to the Editor

IT didn't take long for an accident to occur, as has happened elsewhere, as a result of new slow down laws.

It happened on the Pacific Highway in southbound lanes Sunday about 1pm.

There was a police highway patrol car with lights flashing.

Traffic goes into sudden and emergency braking down to below 40kmh.

A car was rear-ended and both cars were severely damaged. Lucky nobody was killed.

Then a police car sits next to the crashed cars with lights flashing, which was probably a good idea but three (yes 3) highway patrol cars sit on the exit ramp 300metres down road, one with lights flashing, watching people go by.

Traffic almost stopped over the 300 metre distance with no emergency in sight except for the crash that occurred. Looked like they were waiting to book people for not slowing down.

Sean

Dick Smith slams online booking sites: Entrepreneur Dick Smith says mum and dad moteliers Australia-wide are being fleeced.

Boycott of online booking websites

I READ with interest Matt Deans' article in Wednesday's Advocate on the profiteering of big corporate accommodation booking sites.

It is fantastic your industry has found the support and voice of such a great Australian as Dick Smith. A man who has been in the trenches for small business for decades now.

You have a very up hill battle ahead of you.

The vast majority of Australian consumers give zero thought to their purchase decision making other than price and convenience, hence they will sell out an Aussie farmer for 50 cents on a tin of canned vegetables.

Very little, if any at all, is given to the social or economic impacts of these decisions.

The free market thinking of the Coalition Government that started to emerge in the Howard era that initially lead to cheaper good and services for consumers was a blood bath for small business and we are all paying the price now.

After corporations gutted industries we are now left only one, two if we're lucky three major competitors who are now virtually cartels.

They set the price, they set the industry standard.

Look at supermarkets and power prices to get that train of thought started.

As a fellow small business owner I say to the motel industry to fight back.

Fight them on their turf.

You have two non profit national associations, band together, produce your own booking website, charge yourselves the correct commission to keep it viable and leave the Wotifs of this world.

It will be expensive to code but you all know the amount of income it can generate.

You guys still have the power as it's your places tourists and travellers want to stay at.

Good luck.

James Follett

Illicit drugs.

Hardline on pill related deaths

AT a SYDNEY music festival drug-users die and others are taken ill.

The media reports with a sympathetic tone.

The drug users won't do that anymore and I for one do not feel sorry or sympathetic.

I have three sons in the same age bracket as those dead drug-users and I would feel exactly the same way if they did this.

I would wash my hands of them totally without question. So choose wisely.

The herd has been trimmed successfully.

Mark Linney, Toormina

Big Day Out. Flemington Racecourse. Melbourne. 2013. Police use sniffer dogs to search festival goers for drugs.

Premier it's pill testing or overdoses

LEADING emergency doctors have called for pill testing to be introduced at music festivals yet Premier Gladys Berejiklian has ruled it out saying it would give a green light to drug taking.

I'm sorry but more young people will die because of your actions, especially moving to shut down unsafe festivals.

This pushes young people to illegal raves where help is a long way from hand.

Allow simple pill testing trials or test kits with directions to be handed out in crowds.

No overdose death is worth an unpopular political stand point Premier.

Josie Laurence

The old bulky goods kerbside rubbish collections in Coffs Harbour. Rob Wright

Pensioners can't afford rubbish fees

A BIG congratulations to Karen for starting a petition to bring back council pick up's, which I have signed.

After rent, electricity, food, medications and phone expenses are taken out of my pension, some weeks I have $8 left.

So the $44 fee is out of the question for rubbish removal.

Coffs Council should follow the ABC TV program regarding excess rubbish.

It's a disgrace that the council have stopped the pick-up programme.

Anne James

Cultural and Civic Space Concept 1 by Design Inc. and Lacoste Stevenson Coffs Harbour City Council

Tourist puller without the parking

WE'VE all been there, looking for a car park to go into that dreaded NRMA, RTA, pool area to do business.

Parking is non existent during working hours and not much better on the weekend.

The new $76 million complex will drag in the tourists, but only if they can walk for miles to get there. Let's talk about parking not creating it by making another Glasshouse fiasco.

Paul Cooper, Toormina