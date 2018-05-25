Slipway is a necessity

THE lack of a slipway has once again become a hot topic after emergency services were called to the marina earlier this week after a vessel started taking on water.

The commercial fishing vessel had a faulty valve allowing water into the boat said Coffs Harbour International Marina manager Elise Currey, who was on scene during the incident.

"It was taking in water, not enough to be overly concerned but enough that it needed to be pumped out,” Ms Currey said.

"If the slipway was there the boat owner could have just taken it out and it would have been a much easier process to manage.

"Instead of having to deploy emergency and hazmat services it would have been out of the water in a short space of time and easier to manage all the contaminated water that came out of it.

Firefighters were called to the Coffs Harbour marina earlier this week after a trawler started taking on water. Rachel Vercoe

"Water had to be pumped into large containers and later emptied, an expensive process for the boat owner.

"If it had been any worse it could have been quite a problem for the harbour but the boat owner did the right thing at the right time.

"They followed protocol and everything had a good outcome.

"If there was a slipway, there would have been no need for the emergency services.

"The slipway seems to be a fairly hot topic at the moment. A lot of boats are wanting to get work done at the minute but they have to book and wait for crane to be available under the service we currently have.

"The option for vessels that have urgent repairs is to go to Yamba or wait for the interim crane service. It's not an ideal situation on any level.”

On May 20, last year an Advocate journalist reported on a similar situation where a commercial line-fishing boat was taking on water and commenting a slipway upgrade could not come soon enough.

The contract to replace the former slipway was awarded to Port Macquarie-based company Birdon, which planned to install a travel-lift within 18 months, now six months away.