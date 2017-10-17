Slippery time for Oztag juniors

Wolves v Stingrays at the Australian Oztag Junior Championships in Coffs Harbour on Sunday.

Wolves v Stingrays at the Australian Oztag Junior Championships in Coffs Harbour on Sunday. Keagan Elder

WITH no play possible on Saturday due to the torrential rain in Coffs Harbour, Australian Junior Oztag Championships tournament director Bill Harrigan became emotional as daylight broke on Sunday.

"At 6am I ran across all of these fields barefoot just to feel what they were like and I teared up just thinking 'we're going to play'," Harrigan said.

Matches on Sunday were reduced to only 12 minutes each as the large throng simply itched to just get out there and play at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park fields.

Harrigan admitted that having to abandon play for a second straight day would've been devastating.

"It's that emotional when you've got 3000 players, probably 5000 or 6000 spectators, for me to have said to them at seven o'clock, 'go home to Sydney, we're abandoning play' would've been devastating," he said.

When play did finish, a couple of regions stood out.

Of the 18 divisions played, Wests Tigers from Parramatta and Penrith finished in the top two in eight of them, winning four.

The Country Bulls from the Central Coast won the most titles, claiming five crowns.

Oztag will return to Coffs Harbour's premier venue from November 3 to 5 when the Australian Senior Oztag Championships will be played.