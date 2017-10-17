23°
Sport

Slippery time for Oztag juniors

Wolves v Stingrays at the Australian Oztag Junior Championships in Coffs Harbour on Sunday.
Wolves v Stingrays at the Australian Oztag Junior Championships in Coffs Harbour on Sunday. Keagan Elder
Brad Greenshields
by

WITH no play possible on Saturday due to the torrential rain in Coffs Harbour, Australian Junior Oztag Championships tournament director Bill Harrigan became emotional as daylight broke on Sunday.

"At 6am I ran across all of these fields barefoot just to feel what they were like and I teared up just thinking 'we're going to play'," Harrigan said.

Matches on Sunday were reduced to only 12 minutes each as the large throng simply itched to just get out there and play at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park fields.

Harrigan admitted that having to abandon play for a second straight day would've been devastating.

"It's that emotional when you've got 3000 players, probably 5000 or 6000 spectators, for me to have said to them at seven o'clock, 'go home to Sydney, we're abandoning play' would've been devastating," he said.

Photos
View Gallery

When play did finish, a couple of regions stood out.

Of the 18 divisions played, Wests Tigers from Parramatta and Penrith finished in the top two in eight of them, winning four.

The Country Bulls from the Central Coast won the most titles, claiming five crowns.

Oztag will return to Coffs Harbour's premier venue from November 3 to 5 when the Australian Senior Oztag Championships will be played.

Topics:  australian junior oztag championships bill harrigan c.ex coffs international stadium coffs harbour oztag oztag australia

Coffs Coast Advocate
Man arrested after attempting to steal delivery van

Man arrested after attempting to steal delivery van

A MAN who stole a delivery van from the front of a Coffs Harbour shopping centre today has been taken into custody by Coffs Clarence police.

Police hunt for woman wanted for breaching bail

Call 000 or contact Crime Stoppers if you have any information on Tayla Luscombe's whereabouts.

POLICE are on the hunt to locate 27-year-old woman.

Treasure hunt deluge

PEAK HOUR: Parking was at a premium in the township of Glenreagh for the inaugural Giant Garage Sale.

It was bloody brilliant, fantastic.

Des, 62, debuts at triathlon

Maria Rosewood on the bike leg of the Coffs Harbour Tri Club's first race of the season.

'New' triathelete among 51 starters for Coffs Tri Club's first race.

Local Partners

Locals in oar as Kiwi attempts mammoth crossing

Adventurer Grant Rawlinson is prepared to weather Mother Nature's storms as he aims to cross the Tasman Sea.

Joe's new runners Takeover the famous silks

The late the great Takeover Target.

Famous jockey silks of Takeover Target feature on Joe's new flyer

Angry bird dive-bombs the Irish

Ireland's strengthen and condition coach Kane Daniels (left) and two squad members are swooped on by a plover yesterday.

Irish World Cup preparations are interrupted by a swooping plover