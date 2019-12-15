Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Slides deployed in Qantas emergency

15th Dec 2019 11:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Passengers on board a Qantas flight from Sydney to Perth have been forced to evacuate via slides after the cabin reportedly began filling with smoke.

QF575 turned back to Sydney shortly after takeoff this morning but was then unable to taxi to the terminal due to "engineering issues."

Those on board described the situation as "terrifying" and said on social media that the captain yelled at them to evacuate.

Twitter user @evilhomer captioned this photo: “Well that was fun., turning out to be an eventful holiday. Cabin crew were fantastic.”
Twitter user @evilhomer captioned this photo: “Well that was fun., turning out to be an eventful holiday. Cabin crew were fantastic.”

"Just had to evacuate my flight to Perth after engineering issues. Everyone had to exit the plane via slide onto Sydney tarmac after the cabin filled with smoke and the captain screamed evacuate. Terrifying," one person wrote.

Another passenger posted photos of the deployed slide and said a few people sustained cuts and bruises: "Nothing major, you certainly pick up speed sliding down."

More to come

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency flights sydney travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JETTING IN: New patrol site this summer for local lifeguards

        premium_icon JETTING IN: New patrol site this summer for local lifeguards

        News JETTY Beach will have a trial patrol service by the council’s lifeguards this summer as part of a series of innovations.

        REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's best 19 athletes of 2019

        premium_icon REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's best 19 athletes of 2019

        News THE athletic stars who stole the headlines and hearts this year.

        ‘Sucking the living guts’ out of creek

        premium_icon ‘Sucking the living guts’ out of creek

        News WITH over 10,000 views in just two weeks, one man has voiced his concerns about...