How sleepwalking caused him serious injury

FREAK ACCIDENT: A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Corey Williams with his recovery after sleepwalking into his bedroom window. Contributed

TUCKED away at night in the comforts of your bed and surrounded by everything you know, most people think they are safe.

But for 19-year-old Corey Williams, he found out freak accidents can happen at any time and anywhere.

On the night of Tuesday, May 14, Corey fell into his bedroom window while sleepwalking, causing significant injuries and leaving him bleeding profusely.

"Both my arms were badly injured as a result but in particular my right arm,” Corey said.

"The main artery was severed, along with most of my muscles and nerves in several places.

"I appreciate how lucky I am to be alive, mainly thanks to the efforts of my mum, who compressed the wound and prevented me from bleeding out at a time of unimaginable stress.

He lost a significant amount of blood and was transported to the Coffs Hospital in an ambulance where a blood transfusion and emergency surgery began to try and save his arm from amputation.

"The injuries were so bad that I was flown to Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney where I was seen to by a team of specialist surgeons.”

Corey was under for seven to eight hours during surgery.

"Luckily, they managed to save my arm but the nerve damage was extensive, which means I will not be able to use my right arm properly for a long period while it recovers.

"While it looks like I should regain a fair amount of mobility in my arm, I am unable to use my hand or fingers, and it is unclear how much dexterity I will regain over time,” he said.

Currently in rehabilitation, Corey will have to travel to Sydney once a week to meet with specialists.

To help with the rehab, his friends and family have shown their support through setting up a GoFundMe page and donating to help with ongoing expenses.

Before his setback, Corey enjoyed an active lifestyle.

He worked a trade, had just signed a contract to play first- grade NRL, surfed, free-dived and fished.

"While the injury is a massive and immediate setback, I already have plans to get back to enjoying all the things I love one way or another.

"The rehabilitation will be a massive challenge, but with the support of my family and friends I am already on the way to achieving my goals.

"Through this ordeal, my family and I have truly realised how important blood donations are as without it, I wouldn't be here and would like to ask everyone that can, to think about donating blood.