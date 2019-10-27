Menu
Generic pokie machine.
Generic pokie machine. Contributed
SLAP AWAY: The staggering amount we're losing to the pokies

Sam Flanagan
by
27th Oct 2019 5:08 PM
NEW figures have been released on how much profit pokie machines made on the Coffs Coast in the first half of 2019, with the total in the tens of millions. 

Liquor and Gaming NSW released its latest Gaming Machine Data report on Friday, and it makes for scary reading for those who enjoy a slap. 

Club pokie machines in the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area from December 1, 2018 to May 31 this year made a net profit of $15,723,992.53.

With 634 machines in clubs around the area, that's a profit of $24,801 per machine. 

The C.ex Club had the highest net profit in the region with the 58th highest net profit in NSW. 

The Sawtell RSL was ranked 181, the Park Beach Bowling Club was ranked 257 and the Coffs Harbour and District Ex-Servicemans Club in Woolgoolga was ranked 294. 

The $15.7 million in profit is slightly down on the $16.3 million profit in the six months prior.

Though Liquor and Gaming say this is due to seasonal factors, as numbers in the back half of the year are historically higher. 

In the same six month period the Bellingen Local Government Area recorded a $1,692,279.46 profit while in Nambucca there was a $4,264,387.67 profit. 

Across the state club pokie machines had a net profit of $2 billion in the six month period. 

Coffs Coast Advocate

