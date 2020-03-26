Slain mum’s family numb over killer’s sentence

The family of a slain Geelong mother say they have "no feeling" after her killer was jailed for 10 years.

Travis Wills was sentenced at the Supreme Court on Wednesday for stabbing Raichele Galea to death inside a Corio unit on June 30, 2017.

The 23-year-old, who was found guilty last year of manslaughter, will be eligible for parole after seven years.

Travis Wills (left) arrives to the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne Picture: James Ross

Outside court, the victim's sister, Vanessa Galea, told the Geelong Advertiser her family would need time to accept the outcome.

"I've got no feeling at the moment," she said.

"I'm happy it's all over, but I know myself, and my mum and dad, we just don't know how we're feeling.

"It's going to take a while to sink in. But no matter what sentencing it was, it would never bring her back.

"It's never going to be enough - whether he got one year, two years or life."

Wills has continued to deny responsibility for killing the 44-year-old victim, who was living in Waurn Ponds at the time of her death.

Ms Galea had finished a shift at SKM Recycling in South Geelong when she made an unplanned visit to the home of Wills' aunt.

She was set upon within minutes of walking into the Matthews Rd unit, where several members of the Wills family were embroiled in a heated argument.

Raichele Galea.

She was stabbed six times, with a wound to her leg proving fatal.

Ms Galea had not met her killer prior to the incident.

The trial was told her arrival at the unit came moments after Wills punched his mother in the face over a comment that had upset his pregnant girlfriend.

Justice Paul Coghlan said Wills then took his "unbridled anger" out on Ms Galea, concluding that the killer launched a rapid and random stabbing after taking offence at something the victim said to him.

"Ms Galea arrived in circumstances where she could not have known what had happened earlier," Justice Coghlan said.

"She had done nothing which warranted you attacking her."

He described Ms Galea's death as "pointless" and entirely unnecessary.

"Raichele Galea has lost her life for no discernible reason. That is very serious," Justice Coghlan said.

At the time of the killing, Wills was affected by alcohol, cannabis and prescription medication.

The father of one showed no emotion as the sentence was delivered.

During a previous court hearing, Ms Galea's "heartbroken" mother revealed her life had been torn apart following her daughter's death.

Margaret Galea, through a victim impact statement, said she no longer found any enjoyment in her life.

"I feel constantly unhappy, as if part of my heart is gone," she said.

"I feel very angry all the time and keep asking myself: 'Why Raichele?'

"Losing her so suddenly has destroyed a large part of my life."

Due to time already spent in custody, Wills will become eligible for parole in early 2025.

Originally published as Slain mum's family numb over killer's sentence