Skip's bowl a memorable winner for Woolgoolga

DIVISION STATE CHAMPIONS: Woolgoolga's Mens Silver team of Hans Katala, Tom Allen, Peter Chase, Jason Brookes, Shayne Dodd, Michael Stewart and Errol O'Brien covered themselves in glory at the Bowls NSW Club Challenge.
Brad Greenshields
IT'S the situation a skip can either embrace or dread.

Luckily for Woolgoolga's Men's Silver team in Warilla, it was one Michael Stewart handled with aplomb.

Chasing a state title in the Bowls NSW Club Challenge, Woolgoolga played the final against Cabramatta and it hinged on the result of the triples match after the singles and pairs matches were split.

In the sectional round robin, the Woolgoolga team knocked off Warilla Bowls, Mooney Mooney and North Tamworth to reach the final but past results meant little at this stage of the contest.

After 12 ends, the C.ex Woolgoolga triples were leading 12-8 but on the end found themselves down by four shots with only one bowl to play by the skip.

After receiving directions that a dead draw was required, Stewart stepped onto the mat and threw down a game-saving bowl, moving the jack 30 centimetres and staying with it to take shot on the end.

With one end to play Woolgoolga now found themselves with a five-shot lead. A strategic head was played covering the opposition bowls and nullifying any possibility of a multiple score to win or draw the game.

C.ex Woolgoolga won the game 13-11 and the state championship for the silver division.

The happy team that celebrated the win was made up by Stewart, Peter Chase and Jason Brookes in the triples, Hans Katala (singles), Tom Allen and Shayne Dodd (pairs) with Errol O'Brien as team manager and reserve player.

The victorious group was one of four teams from C.ex Woolgoolga to travel to Warilla to play in the Bowls NSW Club Challenge.

The Men's Silver team (for players from Pennant Grade 3 and below) was joined by a Men's Blue team (players from Pennant Grade 5 and below), Women's Gold (unrestricted) and Women's Pink (for players from Pennant Grade 3 and below).

None of the other three teams got past the divisional round robin matches.

