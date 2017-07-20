Skip winter chills for one special night

BEAT the winter blues with hearty food and a glass of delicious beer, cider or wine.

When you hear Taste Woolgoolga, the Food and Wine Festival is what normally comes to mind but, for the first time, organisers are hosting a special winter event, the Bar and Grill Fest.

Filled with food and beverage trucks, come along on the day and take your pick of grilled, smoked, spit-roasted, barbecued or wood-fired food with a side of craft beers, winter wines or ciders.

Bring the kids along to join in the fun - entertainment for the young ones will start at 5pm.

Founders of Taste Woolgoolga, Sherry Price and Michael Bryers, started preparations for the winter festival after the Food and Wine Festival in March.

"The community support has been overwhelming; it just keeps growing,” Sherry said excitedly.

Stallholders are coming from the Coffs coast area, Melbourne, Newcastle, Byron Bay and the Hunter Valley.

Food trucks will be set up in the carpark at Seaview Tavern, creating a street food atmosphere.

There will be fire pits to keep people warm, cooking demonstrations, music playing and a wide variety of seafood, meat and beverages to enjoy for all ages.

"We always had a vision to do a couple of festivals a year and we wanted to distinguish between the two,” Sherry said.

Taste tokens will be available, similar to those at the Food and Wine festival.

The Bar and Grill Fest will take place on Saturday, July 29, at the Seaview Tavern between 2pm and 9pm.

For more information and news, visit tastewoolgoolga.com.au