20°
News

Skip winter chills for one special night

Rachel Vercoe
| 20th Jul 2017 8:30 AM
SIZZLING: The Bar and Grill Fest.
SIZZLING: The Bar and Grill Fest. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BEAT the winter blues with hearty food and a glass of delicious beer, cider or wine.

When you hear Taste Woolgoolga, the Food and Wine Festival is what normally comes to mind but, for the first time, organisers are hosting a special winter event, the Bar and Grill Fest.

Filled with food and beverage trucks, come along on the day and take your pick of grilled, smoked, spit-roasted, barbecued or wood-fired food with a side of craft beers, winter wines or ciders.

Bring the kids along to join in the fun - entertainment for the young ones will start at 5pm.

Founders of Taste Woolgoolga, Sherry Price and Michael Bryers, started preparations for the winter festival after the Food and Wine Festival in March.

"The community support has been overwhelming; it just keeps growing,” Sherry said excitedly.

Stallholders are coming from the Coffs coast area, Melbourne, Newcastle, Byron Bay and the Hunter Valley.

Food trucks will be set up in the carpark at Seaview Tavern, creating a street food atmosphere.

There will be fire pits to keep people warm, cooking demonstrations, music playing and a wide variety of seafood, meat and beverages to enjoy for all ages.

"We always had a vision to do a couple of festivals a year and we wanted to distinguish between the two,” Sherry said.

Taste tokens will be available, similar to those at the Food and Wine festival.

The Bar and Grill Fest will take place on Saturday, July 29, at the Seaview Tavern between 2pm and 9pm.

For more information and news, visit tastewoolgoolga.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate
Bush regeneration heads list of environmental projects

Bush regeneration heads list of environmental projects

Environmental projects are one of the major priorities in Bellingen Shire with Council announcing funding allocations

Man too drunk to find licence finds himself a court date

DRUNK DRIVER: Man, 50, alleged to have blown 0.136 after police found him in a car too drunk to find his licence.

Man arrested after he was alleged to be too drunk to find licence

REVEALED: Coffs one of the worst areas for speeding

A total of 1,531 people were detected speeding in Coffs Harbour during the financial year.

Coffs named in top 10 list of worst areas for speeding.

Sharing ideas and working together

Woolgoolga Chamber of Commerce network meeting was held at Nourished Earth in Moonee Beach.

Chamber members first network meeting.

Local Partners

REVEALED: Why our ambulance fees are rising

ON AVERAGE, NSW Ambulance paramedics receive a 000 call every 28 seconds.

NSW housing completions smash state record

Housing completions in NSW at an all-time high. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Housing completions in NSW at an all-time high

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Why Sleeping Duck turned down a $500,000 offer on Shark Tank

Tuesday night’s episode of Shark Tank on Channel 10 saw Melbourne university mates Selvam Sinnappan, 30, and Winston Wijeyeratne, 29, turn down a $500K offer

Lisa Wilkinson portrait wins Packer Room Prize

A portrait of Lisa Wilkinson by artist Peter Smeeth has taken out this year's Packer Room Prize.

"The winning of this award is 99 per cent due to Lisa."

Ninja Warrior: What it takes to win it

Isaac Caldiero assesses Mount Midoriyama during Season 7 of American Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Only six people have managed to successfully complete the course

Game of Thrones creators slammed for new show

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

The show's creators have already been lined up to make the new show

Naughty and nude: Pre-school book shocks parents

BOOK TIME: A Sunshine Coast parent has been left reeling after coming across nude pictures in his son's school book.

Have you read this book to your kids?

LG's 77 inch wallpaper TV has $40k price tag

LG's wallpaper TV shows off over 1 Billion colours in Active HDR with an integrated Dolby Vision™Dolby Atmos Soundbar.

Television that had tech journalists from around the world drooling

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book and Galaxy Tab S3 pricing

Samsung Galaxy Book

The ranges cater for both Android and Windows platforms

Home Sweet Home

41 Simon Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $549,000

If you are looking for perfection, than this immaculate home, located in a popular family estate will tick all the boxes. From the moment you enter the front door...

Tuscan Inspired Dream

18 Coombar Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 3 $1,100,000

This Tuscan inspired residence boasts superior architecture and design on a grand scale. 3 levels offering multiple options of living space with formal and...

Close to CBD and golf course...

9 Green Links Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $529,000 ...

Within a comfortable walking distance to the CBD and overlooking the fourth green at Coffs Harbour Golf Club, this three bedroom home is located in a highly...

Absolute prime location...

61 Howard Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $449,000 ...

Whether you love the horse racing or not, this well presented home is ideal for anyone, situated on 904m2 in a prime location. It's been in the hands of one...

The perfect villa...

2/78b Bray Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $355,000 ...

This Villa home is ideally located in an elevated position but is completely one level living with level courtyard area. Other benefits to this position include...

Free-standing, one level - great location...

1/26 O'Neill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $359,000

This level two-bedroom villa is perfect for those looking to downsize, or for an astute investor seeking an incredible opportunity. This property will be highly...

Beachside investment opportunity...

1-4/53 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 9 4 4 $845,000 ...

Positioned less than 600m from Coffs Harbour's main patrolled beach, you will find this amazing investment opportunity. On offer is a complex of four units in the...

Affordable Beachside Home, Backing onto Reserve

23 Norman Hill Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 1 2 $499,000

This beachside family home is just 250m easy walk to the beach. North facing with 3 bedrooms and great yard, it just might be your last chance to secure a position...

10 Acres with Spectacular Ocean Views...

Lot 4 Bruxner Park Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $319,000

Located only minutes from major shopping facilities, this 10 acre (approx) block has sweeping views of the stunning Coffs Harbour coastline. With potential for...

Premium Land Release - Level Beachside Lots

1 Korora Beach Estate, Plantain Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Priced from...

Welcome to Korora Beach Estate, Coffs Harbour's latest premium land release. Stage 1 is now selling comprising 22 level allotments within 400m walk to the beach...

Live the Korora high life

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Rental Squeeze hits Coffs

What a difference a month makes

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

First impressions last - especially in real estate

STYLE: Property styling can make a fantastic first impression.

You never get a second chance to make a good first impression