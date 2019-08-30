Skills shortage leaves businesses ‘crying out for staff’

According to the 2019 Workforce Skills Survey, businesses that were experiencing a skills shortage and were carrying more job vacancies had jumped from 54,000 in 2017 to 82,000 in 2019.

A LEADING Mid North Coast business expert has said the number of schools-based apprenticeships needs to be doubled to ease the current skills shortage that is affecting more than half of the state’s businesses.

Kellon Beard of the Mid North Coast NSW Business Chamber said according to the 2019 Workforce Skills Survey, businesses that were experiencing a skills shortage and were carrying more job vacancies had jumped from 54,000 in 2017 to 82,000 in 2019.

Mr Beard, who shared his expertise at The Advocate’s Future Coffs Harbour event, said more needed to be done to train the next generation.

“Doing what we’ve always done isn’t working – we have a ‘perfect storm’ of stubbornly high levels of youth unemployment, but businesses are crying out for staff,” he said.

“We must address the mismatch between the skills young people are obtaining and the skills businesses require, starting with ensuring that schools are making students aware of, and promoting, the breadth of options available during and after schooling, and providing more exposure to meaningful work experience.”

Coffs Harbour has the highest youth unemployment rate in the state, and the second highest in the country, currently standing at 23.3%.

Earlier this month, the first sod was turned on a new $10.7 million specialist trades facility which is set to deliver 200 new training places on the Coffs Coast.

As part of the TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour campus, it’s expected to ‘significantly’ expand trades opportunities across the Mid North Coast.

The facility, which will open to students in 2021, will provide opportunities in key areas of skills demand not previously available in Coffs Harbour such as electrical trades.

To help address skill shortages across NSW, the Chamber is calling for:

A doubling of the number of school-based apprenticeships delivered in NSW each year (currently QLD delivers almost 4 times as many as NSW).

Industry-based careers advice for students and parents from year 9 for all schools across NSW.

Increased utilisation of existing TAFE facilities and resources to boost training outcomes.

“Around 70 per cent of businesses reported that they would be interested in supporting more school students into work, and over 40 per cent are interested in employing more apprentices and trainees,” Mr Beard said.