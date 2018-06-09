Skills search at C.ex Stadium

UNDER WATCH: Newcastle Jets talent scouts will be watching from the moment the boys walk on to the pitch.

UNDER WATCH: Newcastle Jets talent scouts will be watching from the moment the boys walk on to the pitch. Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Ad

THE most talented 11 and 12-year-old male footballers in Northern NSW will compete in the Telstra SAP Championships in Coffs Harbour this weekend.

Sixteen teams from the seven member zones see this as the pinnacle event supporting the development of young players through the implementation of Licensed Skill Acquisition Programs (SAP's).

Technical director Michael Browne is looking forward to the talent that will be showcased across the three-day tournament.

"Players in both age groups have the opportunity to earn themselves a place in the high performance camp scheduled for January 2019,” he said.

"Staff from Newcastle Jets will also be present to look for potential players.”

The first of 56 matches commences today at 8.30am at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

North Coast kicks off the campaign for 11-years at 10.20 am facing NNSWF Newcastle SAP while the 12-years squad will meet Mid North Coast at 11.15 am.