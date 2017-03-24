25°
Skill Acquisition Program brings big numbers of little players

24th Mar 2017 3:30 AM
MORE than 390 junior soccer players are about to converge on Coffs Harbour this weekend.

C.ex Coffs International Stadium will again be the home of junior football this weekend as it plays host to the Telstra Skill Acquisition Program (SAP) Country Gala Days.

There will be 31 teams participating from the North Coast, Mid North Coast, Northern Inland and Hunter Valley as well as Emerging Jets squads.

Boys and girls aged between 9 and 14 will be divided into three age groups where they will take part in development based games against each other.

The development based games will provide the players and Technical Directors the opportunity to assess themselves individually and as a team following their pre-season training programs.

Topics:  c.ex coffs international stadium coffs harbour junior sport nnswf north coast football northern nsw football soccer

