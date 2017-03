A windrow burn north of Coffs Harbour is under control.

A HAZARD reduction burn near Sapphire Beach that left a haze across Coffs Harbour skies for most of Saturday is well under control.

The Forestry Corporation of NSW conducted a windrow burn on Polyosma Rd, 3km west of Sapphire Beach, that left several residents complaining about the smell of smoke that filled the air north of Coffs Harbour.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has advised that the burn of slash piled into long continuous rows is under control.

The fire covered an area of 50 hectares.